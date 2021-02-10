Big Law bets that ESG trend is here to stay with fresh moves by Orrick, Seyfarth

Law firms are upping their investment in environmental, social and governance practices as companies push to incorporate global citizenship into their corporate values and business strategies.

Orrick announced on Wednesday that it is adding weight to its ESG group with Fenwick & West’s former corporate responsibility practice head, a day after Seyfarth Shaw launched its own 20-lawyer ESG, corporate citizenship and human rights team.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3q5F2k6