Big Law quintet backs Big TV deal in Scripps' Ion Media buy

Baker & Hostetler, Cooley, Kirkland & Ellis, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett each landed roles on E.W. Scripps Company’s $2.65 billion acquisition of ION Media, which sent Scripps stock soaring when it was announced Thursday.

Cooley and Skadden served as legal counsel for national television network operator ION Media. Kirkland & Ellis, led by transactional partners Peter Martelli and Andrew Kimball, served as counsel for investment bank Evercore, which advised the Scripps family.

