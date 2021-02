Feb 26 (Reuters) - Blank check firm Big Sky Growth Partners Inc on Friday filed for an initial public offering of up to $300 million on the Nasdaq, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company is co-founded by Mark Vadon, former chairman of online pet products retailer Chewy Inc, who is currently the chief executive officer of Big Sky Growth. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)