Deloitte and PwC announced fresh hires on the legal services front in London this week, as the Big Four accounting firms continue to expand their legal industry market share.

PwC tapped Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson partner David Selden to lead a new integrated tax, legal and regulatory service the firm’s alternative investment funds team is selling to customers.

