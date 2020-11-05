Cleary Gottlieb, Lowenstein Sandler advise on $3.5 billion American Tower deal

Communications infrastructure giant American Tower, which is being represented by long-time advisers at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, announced on Thursday that it is purchasing Lowenstein Sandler client InSite Wireless Group for $3.5 billion.

The transaction is the latest multibillion-dollar deal handled by Big Law in November following a string of announcements days before Election Day.

