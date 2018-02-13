Reuters hosts Newsmaker on the Future of Big Media

On Tuesday, Reuters hosted a Newsmaker event, “No Safe Spaces for Big Media,” in New York with moderator Jennifer Saba, Breakingviews columnist, and panelists Julius Genachowski, Partner and Managing Director, The Carlyle Group; Samantha Greenberg, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Margate Capital; DeDe Lea, Executive Vice President, Global Government Affairs, Viacom and James C. Murray, Partner, PJT Partners.

The event was ripe for discussion as broadcasters, movie studios and telecom firms are scrambling to figure out their place amid an increasingly unpredictable regulatory landscape and rapidly shifting consumer habits. The panelists covered such topics as net neutrality, 5G’s future in an increasingly mobile-world, the OTT landscape and government’s role in regulating media.

Conversation highlights:

--Viacom’s DeDe Lea said that while Washington has become more partisan, media issues have remained bipartisan.

-- The Carlyle Group’s Julius Genachowski said net neutrality issue will continue to swing back and forth depending on who’s in power, and he’s not ruling out new legislation.

--On the current strategy in the media market, Margate Capital’s Samantha Greenberg said the trend is, “Get big, get niche or get out.”

--PJT Partner’s James C. Murray expressed that over the long-term, linear television will become a challenging format as the majority of episodic, filmed content shifts to on-demand.

