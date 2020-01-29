Billerud proposes extra dividend after challenging 2019

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Sweden’s BillerudKorsnas said on Wednesday it planned to pay out an extra dividend to shareholders after a year when the packaging materials maker faced softer demand in some areas as well as higher costs and production problems.

Billerud’s board ousted CEO Petra Einarsson in November, citing dissatisfaction with the progress of a company that has struggled to ramp up a costly new board machine and seen its stock fall more than 15% over the past nine months.

Chairman Lennart Holm has stepped in as chief executive on an interim basis during the search for a replacement.

However, the manufacturer sold its Bergvik Skog Ost unit last year, strengthening its balance sheet and net earnings, and it said on Wednesday it planned an extraordinary shareholder payout of 4.30 Swedish crowns ($0.45) per share alongside its ordinary dividend of an equal amount.

“After a period of heavy investments in capacity additions and upgrades, the level of investments at our mills can be expected to be substantially lower for a period of time compared to the past couple of years,” Holm said in a statement.

The company reported quarterly operating earnings of 103 million crowns, down from 414 million a year earlier.