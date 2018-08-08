FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 8:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chicago's Billy Goat Tavern can pursue trademark lawsuit - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago has declined to dismiss a lawsuit by the city’s historic Billy Goat Tavern accusing a Missouri potato chip maker of infringing on its trademark by using the Billy Goat name.

The chip maker, Billy Goat Chip Co, had argued that it has been using the name since 2009 and the tavern waited too long to sue, but U.S. District Judge Robert Dow on Tuesday said there are too many facts in dispute to dismiss the case at this early stage.

