Saudi Arabia's BinDawood Holding to delay IPO retail offer

FILE PHOTO: A Danube supermarket logo is seen on Al-Takhassusi Street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 01, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s BinDawood Holding said on Thursday a development relating to the supermarket retailer that requires disclosure in a supplementary prospectus would delay the retail part of an initial public offering (IPO) planned for this month.

BinDawood Holding said a supplementary prospectus, to be approved by the Capital Market Authority, will contain “certain additional information regarding, among others, the institutional book-building and the retail offering period, which will no longer begin on September 27.”

The company and the joint financial advisers expect to provide updates next week, BinDawood said in a statement on its website.

BinDawood Holding closed its books at the top of its price range, Reuters reported this week, after a bookrunner note said investors bidding below 96 Saudi riyal ($25.60) may not get an allocation.

The company last week set an indicative price for its IPO of between 84 to 96 riyals per share in the offering.

BinDawood will sell 20% of the company through the sale of existing shares. At the top of the range, the company could raise 2.19 billion riyals ($584 million) in a Riyadh listing.