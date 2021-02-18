Saudi Arabia's BinDawood says subsidiary faces $33 million coffee maker claim

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian supermarket retailer BinDawood Holding, which made its public debut in October, said on Thursday Arabic coffee-maker company Arab Dalla is seeking compensation of more than $33 million from a BinDawood subsidiary.

Through a lawsuit filed with the Commercial Court in Jeddah, Arab Dalla Company is seeking more than 124 million riyals ($33.1 million) for patent infringement, as well as legal fees of 300,000 riyals from the subsidiary, Danube Co. for Foodstuffs and Commodities, BinDawood said in a bourse filing.

BinDawood is studying the case and appointing a specialised lawyer to advise and represent it, it said in the filing.

Arab Dalla Company was not immediately available for comment.

BinDawood, which owns the Danube and BinDawood supermarket brands, manages more than 70 hypermarkets and supermarkets in major Saudi cities including Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, Riyadh, Khobar and Dammam, its website says.

Its stock was trading at 113.2 riyals on Thursday, a fraction lower than Wednesday’s close, but above its IPO price of 96 riyals.