Robinhood buys recruiter Binc to step up hiring

FILE PHOTO: The welcome screen for the Robinhood App is displayed on a screen in this photo illustration January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration

(Reuters) - Robinhood said on Monday it would buy recruiting firm Binc for an undisclosed sum, adding more than 80 employees to help the U.S. online brokerage recruit talent.

“The addition of Binc will double the size of our recruiting organization, helping us rapidly scale our team to better serve our customers,” Robinhood said in a statement.

Robinhood has emerged as a gateway for amateur traders challenging Wall Street hedge funds and has seen a meteoric rise in volumes in recent months.

Robinhood said it was actively hiring across its U.S. offices and remote locations.