BUENOS AIRES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Argentine biotechnology firm Bioceres suspended until further notice the offer period for its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) because of the volatility of international markets, according to a Thursday securities filing.

The company had delayed the IPO by a day for two straight days this week. Two Argentine companies raised less than expected in New York Stock Exchange IPOs last week. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)