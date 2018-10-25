FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 12:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-India's Biocon Q2 profit surges on one-off gain

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and fifth paragraph to say the one-off gain was from a fair value change in Biocon’s investment in Equillium, not from a stake sale)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian biotechnology company Biocon Ltd posted an over five-fold rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the company recorded a one-off gain of 1.89 billion rupees ($25.79 million).

Profit was 3.55 billion rupees for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 688 million rupees a year earlier, Biocon said here

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 1.33 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations rose over 36 percent to 13.21 billion rupees.

The one-off item includes gains from a change in the fair value of Biocon’s investment in Equillium Inc after the U.S. company debuted on the stock market. ($1 = 73.2750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)

