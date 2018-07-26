CORRECTED-India's Biocon June-qtr profit jumps 47 pct, beats estimates

(Corrects analysts’ estimate to 1.17 billion rupees from 1.12 billion rupees in fourth paragraph)

July 26 (Reuters) - India’s Biocon Ltd reported a 47 percent rise in June-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by higher income from its biologics and research services businesses.

Net profit rose to 1.20 billion rupees ($17.48 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 813 million rupees last year, India's largest biotechnology company said in a statement bit.ly/2uQOeyk.

Revenue from operations rose 20.4 percent to 11.24 billion rupees.

Analysts on average were expecting a net profit of 1.17 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 68.6550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sharnya G and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru Editing by Supriya Kurane)