April 26 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd, India’s biggest biotechnology company, posted a marginal 2.2 percent rise in net profit on Thursday.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 came in at 1.3 billion rupees ($19.47 million) versus 1.28 billion rupees in the year ago quarter, the company said.

Revenue from operations rose 20.4 percent to 12.37 billion rupees. ($1 = 66.7600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru Editing by Alexandra Hudson)