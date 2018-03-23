FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 11:19 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

ADM to suspend biodiesel output at German plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland Co will suspend production at a major biodiesel plant in Germany because of increasing imports of cheap biodiesel into the European Union, it said on Friday.

The standstill is expected to last at least for the duration of the second quarter of 2018 and will be reviewed during the third quarter, a company spokesperson said in an email.

The Mainz plant has capacity of about 275,000 tonnes a year, Reuters data shows. (Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
