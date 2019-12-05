Biogen presents new data on its controversial Alzheimer's drug

SAN DIEGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc on Thursday presented new data from on its experimental Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab showing that no patients in a high-risk group that were genetically predisposed to get Alzheimer’s died while taking the high dose of the drug, which had been a key concern.

The company said the most common side effect from the drug was headache.

Biogen’s shares, which had been halted before the presentation, opened down, then gained 1.5 percent, in choppy trade on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago and Deena Beasley in San Diego Editing by Nick Zieminski)