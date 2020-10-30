UPDATE 1-EMA to review Biogen's aducanumab drug for Alzheimer's

(Adds details on treatment)

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc and Eisai Co Ltd said on Friday the European health regulator has accepted for review the marketing application for their closely watched experimental Alzheimer’s treatment aducanumab.

If approved, aducanumab will become the first therapy to reduce the clinical decline in patients with Alzheimer’s disease, which is the most common cause of dementia.

The treatment is also under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is expected to take a decision by March 7.

The European Medicines Agency’s acceptance of the application comes ahead of a Nov. 6 panel meeting of outside experts to the FDA to assess the benefits and risks associated with the drug.

Biogen in October revived plans to seek approval for the treatment, months after scrapping the development of the drug following disappointing study results.

Wall Street analysts have since been divided about the data from the clinical studies.