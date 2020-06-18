Hot Stocks
June 18, 2020 / 1:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. district court rules for Mylan in MS drug patent battle with Biogen

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. district court on Thursday ruled in favor of generic drugmaker Mylan NV in a patent dispute over Biogen Inc’s blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, sending the drugmaker’s shares down 7%.

The ruling comes months after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that a bioequivalent version of Tecfidera made by Banner Life Sciences LLC does not infringe a Biogen patent that was set to expire in June.

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below