Biogen posts 18.7 pct jump in quarterly profit
October 24, 2017 / 11:12 AM / in 13 hours

Biogen posts 18.7 pct jump in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc on Tuesday reported an 18.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for its recently approved spinal muscular atrophy drug, Spinraza.

Total revenue rose to $3.08 billion from $2.96 billion.

Net income attributable to Biogen rose to $1.23 billion, or $5.79 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $1.03 billion, or $4.71 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

