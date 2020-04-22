Biogen posts marginal rise in first-quarter sales

April 22 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc posted a 1.3% rise in first-quarter sales on Wednesday, helped by demand for its spinal muscular atrophy drug as well as its multiple sclerosis treatment, Tecfidera.

Biogen also said it now expects to complete the U.S. filing of a much-awaited marketing application for its experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug, aducanumab, in the third quarter.

Biogen reported net income attributable to the company of $1.40 billion, or $8.08 per share, in the quarter, compared with $1.41 billion, or $7.15 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.53 billion from $3.49 billion. (Reporting by Trisha Roy and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)