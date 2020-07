July 22 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc reported a 3.2% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, getting a lift from demand for its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.54 billion, or $9.59 per share, in the three months ended June 30 from $1.49 billion, or $7.85 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/3jE7NBM)

Total revenue rose to $3.68 billion from $3.62 billion.