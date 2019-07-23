Biogen profit rises 72%

July 23 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Biogen Inc reported a 72.4% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by higher sales of its multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera and lower research and development costs.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.49 billion, or $7.85 per share, in the quarter, from $866.6 million, or $4.18 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2LDqLL6)

Total revenue rose to $3.62 billion from $3.36 billion. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)