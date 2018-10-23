FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 23, 2018 / 10:39 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Biogen third-quarter profit rises 17.8 pct

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc reported a 17.8 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by double-digit sales growth of its promising muscle disease treatment Spinraza.

The U.S. biotech company said here net income rose to $1.44 billion, or $7.15 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.23 billion, or $5.79 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 11.7 percent to $3.44 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.