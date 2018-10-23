Biogen third-quarter profit rises 17.8 pct

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc reported a 17.8 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by double-digit sales growth of its promising muscle disease treatment Spinraza.

The U.S. biotech company said here net income rose to $1.44 billion, or $7.15 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.23 billion, or $5.79 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 11.7 percent to $3.44 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)