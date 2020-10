Oct 21 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Biogen Inc reported a 54.6% fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by costs related to its collaboration with Denali Therapeutics Inc .

Net income attributable to Biogen fell to $701.5 million, or $4.46 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.55 billion, or $8.39 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Manas Mishra and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)