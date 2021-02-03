UPDATE 2-Biogen assumes Alzheimer's drug approval in full-year profit forecast

(Adds shares, background, compares with estimates)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc on Wednesday provided a full-year adjusted profit forecast that included sales from its Alzheimer’s disease drug being reviewed by the U.S. drugs regulator.

A panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s experts voted against the drug in November and the agency is now expected to decide by June 7 after extending the review period by three months, the latest in a rocky road to approval.

Biogen said on Wednesday if the drug, aducanumab, is approved it expects an immediate launch but with only modest revenue in 2021.

The company forecast full-year profit of $17 to $18.5 per share, missing Street expectations of $24.67, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Shares declined 3.5% to $268 before the bell as Biogen also fell short of estimates for fourth-quarter earnings.

An approval has been the focus of investor attention as the drug is expected to bring in sales of over $4 billion by 2024 and cushion the blow from generic competition for Tecfidera.

Sales of the multiple sclerosis drug fell 47.8% to $607.9 million in the fourth quarter, even as it topped Wall Street estimates of $524.56 million.

“Although we expect a financial reset in 2021 primarily due to the entry of Tecfidera generics, we believe that 2021 has the potential to be a transformative year for our pipeline,” Chief Executive Officer Michel Vounatsos said in a statement.

Biogen’s spinal muscular atrophy drug, Spinraza, generated sales of $498 million, also beating expectations of $480.60 million.

Excluding items, the company earned $4.58 per share in the fourth quarter, missing analysts’ average estimate of $4.87. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)