Biogen, Sage Therapeutics enter $1.5 bln deal to develop, sell depression drug

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc has entered into an agreement with Sage Therapeutics to jointly develop and sell a treatment for major depressive disorder, the two companies said on Friday.
Sage Therapeutics will receive $1.525 billion in cash comprising an upfront payment of $875 million and a $650 million equity investment as well as potential milestone payments, profit sharing and royalties.
Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur
