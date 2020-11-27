Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Biogen, Sage Therapeutics enter $1.5 bln deal to develop, sell depression drug

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc has entered into an agreement with Sage Therapeutics to jointly develop and sell a treatment for major depressive disorder, the two companies said on Friday.

Sage Therapeutics will receive $1.525 billion in cash comprising an upfront payment of $875 million and a $650 million equity investment as well as potential milestone payments, profit sharing and royalties.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up