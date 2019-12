Dec 13 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc said on Friday it would discontinue the development of its experimental therapy for a rare brain disease after it failed a mid-stage trial.

The therapy, gosuranemab, failed to hit statistical significance in its main goal and did not demonstrate effectiveness on key secondary goals, when tested in patients with progressive supranuclear palsy. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)