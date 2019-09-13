Biogen scraps two late-stage Alzheimer's trials

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc and partner Eisai Co Ltd said on Friday they would abandon two late-stage trials testing their experimental treatment, elenbecestat, for patients with early Alzheimer’s disease.

The companies said the decision was based on the results of a safety review conducted by a data safety monitoring board, which recommended to discontinue the trials due to unfavorable risk-benefit ratio.

The announcement comes months after the companies said they were ending two late-stage trials of another experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug, aducanumab.

The company’s shares fell 1.6% to $228.50 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)