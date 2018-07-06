FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
July 6, 2018 / 12:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Biogen's Alzheimer's drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co and Biogen Inc said on Thursday that the final analysis of a mid-stage trial of their Alzheimer’s drug showed positive results for patients who received the highest dose.

Shares of Biogen were up 7 percent at $320 in after-hours trading while Eisai’s shares were up 8 percent.

The companies said the highest dose of the drug, BAN2401, showed a statistically significant slowing of disease progression at the end of 18 months as compared to a placebo. The trial, which involved 856 patients with early Alzheimer’s disease, involved five dose regimens.

Biogen, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, last December reported that the drug had failed to meet the main goal in the mid-stage trial, but said the 18-month trial would continue for further analysis.

Biogen and Eisai said in their statement on Thursday that detailed results of the final analysis of the mid-stage trial will be released at future conferences. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.