Biogen's Alzheimer's drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

July 5 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co and Biogen Inc said on Thursday that the final analysis of a mid-stage trial of their Alzheimer’s drug showed positive results for patients who received the highest dose.

Shares of Biogen were up 7 percent at $320 in after-hours trading while Eisai’s shares were up 8 percent.

The companies said the highest dose of the drug, BAN2401, showed a statistically significant slowing of disease progression at the end of 18 months as compared to a placebo. The trial, which involved 856 patients with early Alzheimer’s disease, involved five dose regimens.

Biogen, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, last December reported that the drug had failed to meet the main goal in the mid-stage trial, but said the 18-month trial would continue for further analysis.

Biogen and Eisai said in their statement on Thursday that detailed results of the final analysis of the mid-stage trial will be released at future conferences. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)