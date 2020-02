Feb 10 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd on Monday said its treatment for anxiety disorder failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study, sending its shares down 25%.

In the study, patients receiving the experimental drug, troriluzole, twice everyday did not show improvement in anxiety symptoms, compared to a placebo. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)