May 28 (Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc said on Tuesday data from a group of patients in a late-stage study of its gene therapy for a bleeding disorder showed the drug met certain criteria, which will help it to apply for approval in the United States and Europe.

The company is testing the drug valoctocogene roxaparvovec in adults with severe hemophilia A, a rare genetic disorder in which blood does not clot easily. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)