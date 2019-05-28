UPDATE 1-BioMarin's hemophilia gene therapy data shows promise

(Adds details on trial results, comment from analyst and company, share price)

May 28 (Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc on Tuesday said data from an early study of its gene therapy for hemophilia A appeared to show stability in the level of a blood clotting protein, three years after patients were given a one-time infusion of the drug.

The company is testing the drug valoctocogene roxaparvovec in adults with severe hemophilia A, a genetic bleeding disorder caused by missing or defective factor VIII, a clotting protein.

The company said median Factor VIII activity levels measured in patients at the end of three years were 19.9 international unit per deciliter.

“By three years post a one-time infusion of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, we anticipate we are nearing the plateau of expression,” Hank Fuchs, president of Global Research and Development at BioMarin, said, adding that bleeding control could be maintained for at least eight years.

Shares of the company were up 2.2% to $91.02 before the opening bell, after having fallen 4% earlier.

“We believe plateauing of declining Factor VIII is reassuring (and) the data appears stronger than what we or investors largely assumed,” SVB Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz said.

Separately, BioMarin said data from a group of patients in a late-stage study of the drug showed it met certain criteria, which will help it to apply for approval in the United States and Europe.

Eight patients in the group achieved Factor VIII levels of 40 international units per deciliter or more, at 23 to 26 weeks, meeting pre-specified criteria, the company said.

BioMarin said it plans to meet with U.S. and European regulators to review the data. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel and Shinjini Ganguli)