Zimmer Biomet beats former manager’s appeal of defamation ruling

Medical-device maker Biomet did not defame a former employee by including his name on a Restricted Parties List it was required to compile and distribute as part of a 2012 deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the list represented Biomet’s opinion that certain individuals posed “significant and unacceptable risks” of noncompliance with anticorruption laws, and not a statement of fact that could be false or defamatory.

