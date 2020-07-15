Amazon, Google among tech companies facing new facial recognition lawsuits

Alphabet Inc’s Google, along with Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and FaceFirst Inc are facing new federal lawsuits in California and Washington alleging they unlawfully collected biometric data to improve facial recognition technology.

The proposed class action complaints, filed Tuesday by law firms Loevy & Loevy and Carlson Lynch, allege the companies improperly collected and obtained biometric information from an image dataset and unlawfully profited from the data in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.

