Baker McKenzie announced Monday the law firm lured two U.S. Food and Drug Administration lawyers away from McDermott Will & Emery, including a practice leader.

Veleka Peeples-Dyer will launch and lead Baker's North America FDA practice group, part of the firm's North America life sciences industry group, in Washington D.C. as chair and partner. She was the co-leader of McDermott's FDA practice group. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nuxJHK