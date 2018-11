SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Biosev, the Brazilian sugar and ethanol unit controlled by commodities trader Louis Dreyfus, is open to market opportunities including potential sale of additional mills, Chief Executive Officer Juan José Blanchard told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company sold a mill in September and hired financial advisors to evaluate additional asset sales, as it seeks to reduce a large debt. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio)