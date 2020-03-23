Germany confirms another case of H5N8 bird flu on a farm

HAMBURG, March 23 (Reuters) - Another case of H5N8 bird flu has been confirmed in a poultry farm in Germany, German authorities said.

The case was found on a turkey farm in Aurich in the northern state of Lower Saxony, Germany’s agriculture and consumer protection ministry said.

All poultry on the farm has been slaughtered and a quarantine area set up around it.

A series of outbreaks of the disease, which in the past has led to major disruptions and slaughtering programmes in Europe’s poultry industry, have been reported in Europe in past weeks.

A previous case was found in a wild bird in Germany in January and in a farm bird earlier in March.

Bird flu cases have appeared in the four central European countries of Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic since the end of last year. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jon Boyle)