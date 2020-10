(Repeats to add media packaging code)

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc will acquire European data and analytics firm Bisnode from Ratos AB , the U.S.-based company said in statement on Wednesday.

The company said it estimates the purchase price upon closing to be 7.2 billion SEK ($811.60 million). ($1 = 8.8714 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)