Groups renew fight to put Yellowstone bison on endangered-species list

A trio of wildlife conservation groups filed suit Wednesday against Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, demanding a response to their 2014 petition to add Yellowstone bison to the list of threatened and endangered species.

Friends of Animals, Buffalo Field Campaign and the Western Watersheds Project say the FWS is violating the Endangered Species Act as well as a 2018 order by a judge in an earlier lawsuit by failing to act on their petition, which claims that the government’s management plan for Yellowstone bison is putting this “distinct population segment” of plains bison at risk.

