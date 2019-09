Sept 13 (Reuters) - Bitauto Holdings Ltd said on Friday it has received a buyout proposal from Tencent Holdings Ltd and Hammer Capital for shares they don’t own in the Chinese online marketer.

The offer of $16 per share was at a premium of 16.4% over Bitauto’s Thursday closing price. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)