NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - A company took steps to bring a cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) to market on Tuesday, reviving a race to list a bitcoin-linked investment in the United States.

San Francisco-based Bitwise Asset Management Inc said it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an ETF that would track an index including bitcoin and nine other digital currencies. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jonathan Oatis)