FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 20, 2018 / 9:06 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Latham chair steps down, citing communications of a 'sexual nature'

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Latham & Watkins on Tuesday said its chairman William Voge is stepping down because he “exchanged communications of a sexual nature with a woman” and engaged in subsequent conduct “not befitting” a law firm leader.

Voge voluntarily disclosed the communications to the firm’s executive committee, Latham said in a statement. The messages were exchanged “with a woman whom he has never met in person and who had no connection to the firm,” the firm said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u4aKG5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.