Latham chair steps down, citing communications of a 'sexual nature'

Latham & Watkins on Tuesday said its chairman William Voge is stepping down because he “exchanged communications of a sexual nature with a woman” and engaged in subsequent conduct “not befitting” a law firm leader.

Voge voluntarily disclosed the communications to the firm’s executive committee, Latham said in a statement. The messages were exchanged “with a woman whom he has never met in person and who had no connection to the firm,” the firm said.

