May 17 (Reuters) - Warehouse club opeartor BJ’s Wholesale Club has filed with U.S. regulators for a New York Stock Exchange listing, its second attempt at trying to become a public company.

The company, owned by private equity firms Leonard Green & Partners LP and CVC Capital Partners Ltd, will list under the symbol “BJ”, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)