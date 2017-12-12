FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil Burger King operator may price IPO near top of range -sources
Sections
Featured
Politics
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Life lessons
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Bitfinex down
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Bitfinex down
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2017 / 3:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil Burger King operator may price IPO near top of range -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The operator of the Burger King fast-food chain in Brazil, BK Brasil Operação e Assessoria a Restaurantes SA, is expected to price its initial public offering near the top of the range, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said Tuesday.

One of the people said the offer is three times oversubscribed at the top of the range. Shareholders and the banks leading the deal will set pricing early on Thursday, the sources added, asking for anonymity because are not allowed to discuss the matter publicly. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Ana Mano; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.