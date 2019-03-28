Rwanda's Bank of Kigali 2018 pretax profit up 25 pct

NAIROBI, March 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Kigali’s pretax profit rose 25 percent last year to 42.6 billion francs ($47.2 million), helped by higher interest income, Rwanda’s biggest lender by assets said on Thursday.

Founded 53 years ago, the bank operates 79 outlets and an insurance business. Its shares were listed on the Rwandan stock exchange in 2011. Last year, it cross-listed on the Nairobi stock exchange.

Bank of Kigali said in a statement its net interest income climbed 14 percent to 75.8 billion francs in the year through December.

It also said it had approved a dividend payout of 10.9 billion francs, equivalent to 12.2 francs per share.

The bank’s total assets stood at 877.4 billion francs as of December.