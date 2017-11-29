FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coal company loses 4th Circuit challenge to black-lung benefits award
November 29, 2017 / 10:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Coal company loses 4th Circuit challenge to black-lung benefits award

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A retired coal miner met the three-year limit to claim black-lung benefits even though he was first diagnosed with the disease more than 20 years earlier, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also rejected Westmoreland Coal Co.’s claim that Herskel Stallard was not entitled to benefits because two of the four doctors who evaluated his application found he suffered from a smoking-related condition, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, rather than black-lung disease.

