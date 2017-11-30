FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coal miner’s 1974 stint counts towards black lung benefits claim
Sections
Featured
Pictures of the Year 2017
Year in Review
Pictures of the Year 2017
Now hiring? Amazon says Alexa is ready for the office
Technology
Now hiring? Amazon says Alexa is ready for the office
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 30, 2017 / 11:02 PM / in 2 hours

Coal miner’s 1974 stint counts towards black lung benefits claim

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court held on Thursday that 1977 amendments that expanded the Black Lung Benefits Act applied to a construction company where a coal miner worked for brief stints in 1974 and 2005, allowing him to reach the one-year minimum to qualify for benefits.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Frontier-Kemper Constructors’ claim that the 1977 amendments had been improperly applied retroactively to require it to pay benefits to Grat Smith, a Virginia coal miner and construction worker.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AKzMfE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.