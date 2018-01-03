BlackBerry software to be used in Baidu's self-driving platform

Jan 3 (Reuters) - BlackBerry said on Wednesday it will collaborate with Chinese internet search firm Baidu Inc to tap the fast-growing autonomous vehicle market.

BlackBerry, which has developed software QNX Hypervisor 2.0 to run complex computer systems in vehicles, said Baidu will use its software for its self-driving open platform, Apollo.

“By integrating the BlackBerry QNX OS with the Apollo platform, we will enable carmakers to leap from prototype to production systems,” said Li Zhenyu, general manager of Baidu’s intelligent driving division.

The automotive industry is one of the fastest-growing segments of the technology market, as automakers race to add more features toward building self-driving cars.

As part of the agreement, BlackBerry and Baidu will also integrate Baidu’s smartphone integration software for connected cars and its AI system to run on the BlackBerry QNX Platform, the Canadian software maker said.

U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry were up 4 percent at $12.50 in premarket trade. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)